Xavien Howard, Kiko Alonso questionable for Dolphins

The Dolphins need a win against the Jaguars this Sunday if their faint playoff hopes are going to remain alive and they could have cornerback Xavien Howard on hand to help try for one.

Howard has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but returned to practice on Wednesday and continued to work the rest of the week without suffering a setback. He’s been listed as questionable for Sunday and said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, that “we’ll see” when asked if he will be in the lineup.

The Dolphins also listed linebacker Kiko Alonso as questionable. He’s been limited in practice this week by knee and hamstring injuries.

Safety T.J. McDonald is not expected to play. He’s been out of practice with an ankle injury and is listed as doubtful.