Zack Martin expects to play despite being questionable

Getty Images

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin missed the first game of his NFL career last week, ending a streak of 77 consecutive starts. He does not intend to miss another.

“I’m feeling better, and I’m hopeful for this week,” Martin said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I’ve had a good couple of days, especially today.”

The Cowboys list Martin as questionable.

He has played most of the season with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Martin aggravated it in the Cowboys’ victory over the Eagles, keeping him out against the Colts.

It was the first game Martin had missed since high school when he sat out a game in either his freshman or sophomore season with mono.

The Cowboys also list linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), cornerback Anthony Brown (hand/back) and receiver Tavon Austin (groin) as questionable.

Brown began the week with a full practice Wednesday before injuring his back. He was limited Thursday and did not practice Friday.

The Cowboys ruled out defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) and tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist).