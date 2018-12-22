Adrian Peterson passes Eric Dickerson on the all-time rushing list

Getty Images

A disappointing outcome for Washington nevertheless entailed another milestone for the running back who was signed in late August.

With 119 rushing yards in 26 tries during Saturday’s loss at Tennessee, Adrian Peterson has leapfrogged Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson on the all-time rushing list. Peterson, now No. 8, has 13,318 career yards; Dickerson has 13,259.

Peterson has said he plans to play for three or four more years. With 345 more yards, Peterson will surpass Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis for No. 7. A full 23 yards later, Peterson will pass Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson. With 417 more after that, Peterson will skip past Hall of Famer Curtis Martin for the sixth spot on the career list.

Peterson needs 5,037 to catch Emmitt Smith at the top of the all-time list, and Peterson has said on multiple occasions that he still holds out hope for setting that record.

For the year, Peterson has racked up 1,000 yards, the eighth four-figure season of his career. He’s 13th player in history to have two or more 1,000-yard seasons between the age of 30-39.