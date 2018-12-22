Brandon Carr interception of Philip Rivers turns into early Ravens lead over Chargers

Getty Images

A underthrown ball intended for Mike Williams by Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was interception by Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr to help give Baltimore an early 3-0 lead over the L.A. Chargers.

Williams appeared to have at least a step of separation on Carr after the Ravens defender slipped a little in tracking the Chargers wide receiver. However, Carr recovered took the ball away from Williams on the first offensive snap of the game.

Gus Edwards broke off a 43-yard run on Baltimore’s first offensive snap to move inside the Chargers red zone. However, the defense would stiffen up with a third down pass from Lamar Jackson to Michael Crabtree falling incomplete to set up a 24-yard Justin Tucker field goal to five the Ravens a quick 3-0 lead.