Chargers, Ravens trade touchdowns quickly to open second half

Neither the Baltimore Ravens or Los Angeles Chargers found the end zone in the first 30 minutes of Saturday night’s meeting between the two teams.

They would both reach the end zone in the next three minutes of game time.

Melvin Gordon scored on a 1-yard touchdown run after a Kenneth Dixon fumble set the Chargers up with stellar field position deep in Baltimore territory. After training 6-3 at the break, Gordon’s touchdown gave the Chargers their first lead of the night at 10-6.

Two plays after getting the ball back, Lamar Jackson threw a perfect pass to tight end Mark Andrews, who stiff-armed safety Jahleel Addae on the way to a 68-yard touchdown to put the Ravens back on top.

Both touchdowns came inside the first three minutes of the third quarter.

As in the first half, the first play from scrimmage of the second half resulted in a turnover. Dixon was stripped by Chargers defensive tackle Darius Philon and Melvin Ingram recovered to give the Chargers the ball at the Ravens’ 17-yard line. Three Gordon runs later and the Chargers were in the end zone.

Baltimore had controlled the first half in many aspects but had only two Justin Tucker field goals to show for their efforts. Michael Badgley added a field goal on Los Angeles’ final drive of the half to get them on the board before the break.