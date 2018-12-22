Cornelius Lucas has short stint with Saints

Getty Images

The activation of receiver Ted Ginn required the Saints to create a roster spot. They did so by cutting loose a player who had joined the team only two days earlier.

Veteran offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas, a New Orleans native, was waived on Saturday to make room for Ginn, who has returned from injured reserve.

Lucas spent 2014 through 2016 with the Lions, and 2017 with the Rams. He re-signed with the Rams in April, but he was cut in late August. The Saints hadsigned him on Thursday.

The good news for Lucas is that he’ll be paid for the week. If he clears waivers, he’ll once again become a free agent.