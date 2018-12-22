Defense forces three turnovers to carry Ravens to 22-10 win over Chargers

AP

Two turnovers forced by the Baltimore defense proved pivotal in carrying the Ravens to a 22-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

With the Chargers driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown near midfield with three minutes remaining, Patrick Onwuasor forced a fumble of Chargers tight end Antonio Gates which was returned 62 yards for a clinching touchdown by Ravens safety Tavon Young. Marlon Humphrey intercepted Philip Rivers on the final drive for the Chargers to put the final icing on the victory for Baltimore.

A Brandon Carr interception of Rivers on the first offensive snap of the game set up a 24-yard field goal and set the tone for the night for the Ravens defense.

Los Angeles was held to just 198 yards of total offense. Even with Melvin Gordon returning to the lineup and Keenan Allen playing despite a hip injury, the Chargers offense couldn’t move the ball against the Ravens. Los Angeles was held to just 198 yards of total offense on the night. Rivers completed 23 of 37 passes for 181 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked four times by the Baltimore defense and hit eight times in total.

Lamar Jackson passed for 204 yards and a touchdown and Tucker converted three field goals on the night to add to the Baltimore scoring effort, but the dominance of the defense carried the day.

The Chargers will be eliminated in the AFC West chase if Kansas City defeats Seattle on Sunday night.

After Rivers first interception by Carr, Gus Edwards immediately broke off a 43-yard run on Baltimore’s first offensive snap to move inside the Chargers red zone. However, the Chargers defense would stiffen up with a third down pass from Jackson to Michael Crabtree falling incomplete to set up a 24-yard Justin Tucker field goal to give the Ravens a quick 3-0 lead.

After missing a 53-yard field goal attempt wide left on Baltimore’s second drive, Tucker would convert a 35-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 6-0 lead. A league-record 65-yard field goal try to end the half came up just short.

The Chargers put together their only meaningful drive of the half right before the break, gaining 56 yards on nine plays with the help of a defensive pass interference call. Michael Badgley converted a 38-yard field goal for L.A.’s only points.

Gordon scored on a 1-yard touchdown run after a Kenneth Dixon fumble set the Chargers up with stellar field position deep in Baltimore territory. After training at the break, Gordon’s touchdown gave the Chargers their first lead of the night at 10-6.

Two plays after getting the ball back, Lamar Jackson threw a perfect pass to tight end Mark Andrews, who stiff-armed safety Jahleel Addae on the way to a 68-yard touchdown to put the Ravens back on top.

Both touchdowns came inside the first three minutes of the third quarter.

Tucker would add a 52-yard field goal to extend the lead to 16-10.

After being pinned against their own goal line, a Desmond King punt return set the Chargers up with great field position with just over three minutes remaining to attempt to steal the victory. A holding penalty on Russell Okung moved the Chargers back to midfield before Gates fumble and Young’s return sealed the deal for the Ravens.