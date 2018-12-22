Derrick Henry touchdown run gives Titans early lead

AP

Derrick Henry is on a roll.

Henry, the Titans running back who has had 408 yards and six touchdowns the last two weeks, is off to a strong start again today. Henry scored a touchdown to cap Tennessee’s opening drive, giving his team a 6-3 lead over Washington after the extra point was no good.

With five carries for 19 yards on the first drive, Henry is well on his way to another big day. Marcus Mariota was also solid on the first drive, completing three of four passes and picking up a first down with a seven-yard run.

Washington managed a field goal on its first drive but is likely going to need to get into the end zone. The way Henry is playing, the Titans are going to be a tough team to outscore.