Josh Doctson active, Vernon Davis inactive vs. Titans

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Josh Johnson will have wide receiver Josh Doctson to throw to today against Tennessee, but he won’t have tight end Vernon Davis.

Doctson, who was listed as questionable, is active today. But Davis, also listed as questionable, is inactive.

Washington’s other inactives are QB Colt McCoy, WR Maurice Harris, RB Samaje Perine, OL Tony Bergstrom, OT Ty Nsekhe and TE Jordan Reed.

The Titans’ inactives are OLB Brian Orakpo, OLB Sharif Finch, CB Kenneth Durden, T Tyler Marz, G Aaron Stinnie, TE Cole Wick and DL Matt Dickerson.