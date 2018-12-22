JuJu Smith-Schuster: Of course I’m playing, fantasy owners depend on me

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is officially listed as questionable for Sunday against the Saints. But he says there’s no question about it: He’ll be out there to help his team. And maybe to help your team.

Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter that he knows how big Week 16 is for fantasy football, and he’s going to tough it out through a groin injury on Sunday because he wants to reward the people who drafted him.

“A lot on the line this week,” Smith-Schuster wrote. “The whole season comes down to this. Yes, I’m talking about the fantasy football championship round. Of course I’m playing Sunday!!! Theres no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!! Let’s get it!”

Smith-Schuster may be slightly exaggerating when he suggests that helping the fans who drafted him in fantasy is more important than helping the Steelers get to the playoffs. But those who have him on their fantasy teams will appreciate his message, tongue in cheek or not.