Keenan Allen, Melvin Gordon active for Chargers against Ravens

Wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Melvin Gordon are both active for the Los Angeles Chargers for Saturday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Gordon is back after missing the last three games with a knee injury. Allen is active and able to play after leaving last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hip injury. He had been listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Running back Austin Ekeler is missing a second straight game with a neck injury. Also inactive for the Chargers are running back Troymaine Pope, center Cole Toner, tight end Sean Culkin, wide receiver Dylan Cantrell, defensive end Anthony Lanier and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.

Guard Alex Lewis is the only injury scratch for the Ravens. He was questionable to play due to a shoulder injury and is inactive.

Tight end Nick Boyle (concussion), linebacker Matthew Judon (knee) and defensive back Anthony Levine (toe/ankle) are all active after being listed as questionable to play.

Quarterback Robert Griffin III, wide receiver Jordan Lasley, linebacker Tim Williams, running back Javorius Allen, defensive line Zach Sieler and fullback/defensive lineman Patrick Ricard are inactive for Baltimore.