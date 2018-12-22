Marcus Mariota hurt as Titans trail at halftime

Getty Images

Today’s game is not going according to plan for the Titans.

Although Tennessee was heavily favored at home against Washington, it’s been a rough first half, with quarterback Marcus Mariota heading to the locker room early with what appeared to be an injured throwing elbow. The Titans trail 10-9 at halftime.

Josh Johnson is Washington’s fourth quarterback of the season, but he’s doing a solid job running the offense, leading the team on a methodical drive that spanned nearly 11 minutes and ended with a touchdown pass to Michael Floyd.

If it’s Johnson vs. Blaine Gabbert in the second half, that’s an advantage to a Washington team that is trying to stay alive in the NFC playoff race.