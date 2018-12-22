NFC playoff picture: Washington all but eliminated

Getty Images

Technically, Washington is still in the NFC playoff picture. Realistically, it’s over.

Washington’s loss at Tennessee today makes it nearly impossible for Jay Gruden’s team to get to the playoffs. Washington would now need to beat the Eagles next week, have the Eagles lose to Houston tomorrow, and have the Vikings lose both to the Lions tomorrow and to the Bears next week.

Here’s how the playoff picture looks after Saturday:

LEADERS

1. Saints (12-2): May end up resting their starters in Week 17.

2. Rams (11-3): Two losses in a row at the wrong time.

3. Bears (10-4): Clinched the NFC North.

4. Cowboys (8-6): Will clinch the NFC East if they win on Sunday.

5. Seahawks (8-6): Sunday’s loss to the 49ers kept them from clinching.

6. Vikings (7-6-1): Put together their best game of the season on Sunday.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Eagles (7-7): The defending champs are not going down without a fight.

8. Washington (7-8): Still in the hunt, but the odds are remote.

9. Panthers (6-8): Technically not eliminated from playoff contention, but with Cam Newton getting shut down it’s effectively impossible.