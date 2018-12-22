Packers downgrade Jason Spriggs, make roster moves

Getty Images

As the Packers end their 100th season, they’re playing out the string with a couple of meaningless games. But lack of relevance isn’t stopping the Packers from doing the things they ordinarily do before games.

On Saturday, the Packers downgraded tackle Jason Spriggs from doubtful to out, with a concussion.

Spriggs, in his third season, has appeared in 13 games with two starts in 2018.

The Packers also did a roster shuffle, elevating running back Lavon Coleman from the practice squad and placing cornerback Will Redmond on injured reserve. Redmond had already been ruled out of the Week 16 game with a shoulder injury.