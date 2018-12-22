Ravens control first half but carry only a 6-3 lead into halftime over Chargers

AP

The Baltimore Ravens dominated the entire first half of Saturday night’s meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers but had only a 6-3 advantage to show for it at the break.

Baltimore’s defense kept the Chargers from crossing midfield until the final minute of the half and two Justin Tucker field goals gave the Ravens the advantage at halftime.

The Ravens out-gained Los Angeles 223-72, had 10 first downs to the Chargers’ five, had dominated time of possession 19:54-10:06 and had a 1-0 advantage in the turnover battle, but still held just a three-point edge. The Chargers were also 0-for-4 on third down in the first half.

Philip Rivers was intercepted by Brandon Carr on the first offensive snap of the game on a underthrow ball for wide receiver Mike Williams. Gus Edwards immediately broke off a 43-yard run on Baltimore’s first offensive snap to move inside the Chargers red zone. However, the defense would stiffen up with a third down pass from Lamar Jackson to Michael Crabtree falling incomplete to set up a 24-yard Justin Tucker field goal to five the Ravens a quick 3-0 lead.

Rivers has just 57 yards passing with an interception on 9-of-16 passing.

After missing a 53-yard field goal attempt wide left on Baltimore’s second drive, Tucker would convert a 35-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 6-0 lead. A league-record 65-yard field goal try to end the half came up just short.

The Chargers put together their only meaningful drive of the half right before the break, gaining 56 yards on nine plays with the help of a defensive pass interference call. Michael Badgley converted a 38-yard field goal for L.A.’s only points.

Jackson has 104 passing yards on 8-of-16 passing for the Ravens.