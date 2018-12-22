Saints activate Ted Ginn

Getty Images

Ted Ginn is back with the Saints.

Ginn, the speedy veteran receiver who has spent most of this season on injured reserve, was brought back to the active roster today. He’s eligible to play tomorrow against the Steelers.

Saints coach Sean Payton said this week that Ginn was looking good on the practice field and seemed to be back from the knee injury he suffered in Week Four.

If the 33-year-old Ginn can return to full speed, he’d be a dangerous addition to a Saints passing game that has stalled in recent weeks. At his best, Ginn is an elite deep threat, and even if he’s not quite at his best for the remainder of this season, he provides one more target for Drew Brees as the Saints attempt to earn home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.