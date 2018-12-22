Seahawks promote tackle Elijah Nkansah, waive receiver Malik Turner

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks promoted tackle Elijah Nkansah from their practice squad on Saturday with two offensive line starters potentially out for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receiver Malik Turner was waived to open a roster spot for Nkansah’s promotion.

RIght guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and right tackle Germain Ifedi (groin) are both questionable to play and will be game-time decisions. Fluker has missed the last two games with a hamstring strain. Ifedi injured his groin in practice on Thursday and did not practice on Friday.

If both Fluker and Ifedi can’t play, it would likely result in Ethan Pocic starting at right guard with George Fant starting at right tackle. Assuming both Fluker and Ifedi would be inactive, it would have left Seattle without a backup tackle available on the roster prior to Nkansah’s promotion. Additionally, Nkansah could allow Seattle to still run their six offensive linemen sets.

Nkanasah is an undrafted free agent rookie out of the University of Toledo. He spent the preseason with the Tennessee Titans before joining Seattle’s practice squad after roster cuts in September.

Turner appeared in six games for the Seahawks with two catches for 20 yards.