Stephen Ross continues to weigh his options for the Dolphins

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross still doesn’t know what he’s going to do with his football team.

Six days after PFT reported that Ross is undecided regarding possible changes to the organization, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald has taken a closer look at the issue, including the question of whether change would encompass executive V.P. of football operations Mike Tannenbaum, coach Adam Gase, or both.

The 7-7 Dolphins — exactly .500 during the 46 games of Gase’s tenure — will have a hard time making the playoffs. But they can finish above .500 this year, which should count for something.

One very real factor will be whether and to what extent Ross can upgrade at the coaching position. Ross, as multiple league sources have told PFT, would be very interested in John Harbaugh. But with the Ravens making it clear that Harbaugh is under contract through 2019 and won’t be fired, the Dolphins would have to send draft picks and/or cash to the Ravens, if that’s the preferred route.

If Harbaugh isn’t attainable for a price that is deemed affordable, the question then becomes whether Ross would give Gase another year. Again, Ross hasn’t decided what to do. And, again, the final decision will hinge on plenty of factors, including the final scores of the next two games.