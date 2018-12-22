Taylor Lewan, Josh Norman scuffle after game

Getty Images

Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and Washington cornerback Josh Norman had a post-game scuffle as the teams headed to the locker room following Tennessee’s victory today.

NBC Sports Washington has video of the incident, in which Lewan said something to Norman, who was seated on the bench after the game, and Norman then got up, threw his helmet at Lewan, chest-bumped him and got in his face as Lewan walked away. Lewan, who outweighs Norman by more than 100 pounds, barely seemed to notice Normans chest-bump.

Lewan reportedly told Norman, “Get the f–k out of my stadium” and mocked Norman’s trademark bow-and-arrow celebration.

Eventually the two were separated, with the assistance of Titans offensive lineman Ben Jones and Washington director of football operations Paul Kelly.

It’s unclear whether anything transpired between Lewan and Norman during the game to precipitate the post-game fracas. Lewan’s Titans won the game 25-16, all but ending the playoff hopes of Norman and his team.