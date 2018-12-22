Tennessee comes back late, keeps playoff hopes alive by beating Washington

Getty Images

It wasn’t easy for the Tennessee Titans, but they earned a big win today.

Despite an injury to starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, Tennessee beat Washington 25-16 to improve to 9-6 with one game left in the season. Mariota suffered a stinger just before halftime, left the game and did not return. Backup Blaine Gabbert came in and acquitted himself nicely, actually playing better overall in the second half than Mariota played in the first half.

The other backup quarterback in the game, Washington’s Josh Johnson, played reasonably well for a guy who arrived off the street after Alex Smith and Colt McCoy both suffered injuries. Johnson is certainly better than the quarterback he supplanted, Mark Sanchez, but Johnson also threw a very costly and ill-advised interception late in the fourth quarter. Johnson also threw a pick-six on the last play of the game, although that was no worse than an incompletion.

Washington running back Adrian Peterson was a bright spot for the offense. He topped 100 rushing yards for the game and 1,000 yards for the season, making him just the fifth player in NFL history to have a 1,000-yard season after turning 33 years old.

Although Washington isn’t out of it, at 7-8 the playoffs are very unlikely. Tennessee, meanwhile, is in very good position to earn a playoff berth. It’s quite likely that Tennessee and Indianapolis, which meet in Week 17, will be playing for the AFC’s final wild card spot. The only question is whether it will be Mariota or Gabbert leading the Titans.