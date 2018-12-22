Texans activate Kayvon Webster

Getty Images

As the Houston Texans try to concoct a strategy for solving a Texas native who hopes to help the fly Eagles fly on Sunday, they’ll finally be getting some help from a guy they signed in August.

Cornerback Kayvon Webster has been activated from injured reserve, a day before the Texans face Nick Foles and company in Philadelphia.

Webster played once this season, in a Week Five overtime win against Dallas. His debut had been delayed by his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, and he promptly suffered an injured quadricep.

Webster spent his first four NFL seasons with the Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in his third season. After 2016, he joined the Rams as a free agent, starting 11 games in 2017.