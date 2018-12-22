Texans rule out Lamar Miller, Keke Coutee, Brandon Dunn

Getty Images

Houston will be without three key players tomorrow in Philadelphia.

The Texans announced today that running back Lamar Miller, wide receiver Keke Coutee and nose tackle Brandon Dunn are all out against the Eagles. None of the three is making the trip with the team.

That’s a significant loss. Miller is the Texans’ best running back, with 917 yards on 193 carries this season. Coutee is third on the team with 28 catches for 287 yards. Dunn is the starting nose tackle.

Sunday’s game in Philadelphia is a big one for both teams. The Texans will clinch the AFC South with a win. The Eagles are trying to keep alive their hopes to make the playoffs, either as NFC East champions or a wild card.