Undisclosed Montae Nicholson DUI arrest could be problematic for player, team

Getty Images

Washington safety Montae Nicholson has a major problem arising from a recent arrest for assault and other charges. He, along with his team, could have a separate problem arising from a previously undisclosed DUI arrest.

The incident reportedly happened in 2017. If it happened after Nicholson arrived via the fourth round of the 2017 draft, he and/or the team could be facing scrutiny for failing to disclose the incident to the league. (If it happened before the draft, it most likely would be a non-issue.)

The team declined to comment on this or any other aspect of the situation, referring questions to Nicholson’s agent, Joe Panos. Panos did not respond to an email message sent earlier today.

Any complications to Nicholson’s career due to the 2017 DUI, regardless of timing, could pale in comparison to the potential punishment flowing from the behavior shown in the video of the more recent incident. Nicholson surely is facing a lengthy suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy for the attack.

Nicholson had appeared in all 14 games before today, starting the first seven games of the season but eventually yielding to Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Washington placed Nicholson on the NFI list after the latest arrest, a designation that indicates some sort of injury or illness unrelated to football.