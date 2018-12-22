Washington’s Montae Nicholson had previously unreported DUI

Getty Images

Washington safety Montae Nicholson, who was arrested in Virginia this week for assault and battery and public intoxication, had a previously unreported drunk driving arrest.

FOX 5 in D.C. reports that Nicholson was arrested for driving under the influence in Pennsylvania in 2017.

Nicholson was drafted in 2017 and it’s unclear whether that arrest was before or after the draft.

That Nicholson has now been arrested twice in two years, both times with alcohol involved, will put him under the scrutiny of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, in addition to the possibility that he’ll be suspended under the league’s personal-conduct policy for the assault charge. Nicholson has played in all 14 games this season, but Washington has put him on the non-football injury list and he won’t play today against the Titans, and his inability to stay out of trouble off the field leaves him in jeopardy of the team getting rid of him in 2019.