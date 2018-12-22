Zimmer privately told DeFilippo to run the ball more, repeatedly

Posted by Mike Florio on December 22, 2018, 12:39 PM EST
Getty Images

Some have criticized Vikings coach Mike Zimmer for publicly calling out former Minnesota offensive coordinator John DeFilippo for failing to run the ball more and then abruptly firing him. But anyone who knows Zimmer knows that he didn’t and wouldn’t take a concern public if he hadn’t already raised the concern privately, on multiple occasions.

That’s precisely what happened with DeFilippo. Per a league source, Zimmer gave the run-the-ball order directly to DeFilippo on multiple occasions, and he failed to comply. It’s unclear whether DeFilippo did so deliberately or inadvertently, given that the flow of a game can cause the best laid plans to change abruptly and dramatically. Regardless, he failed to comply.

And now he’s gone. Which means that, if/when DeFilippo gets back in, he’ll need to show that he can take orders and execute them faithfully. Everyone associated with a football team other than the owner has a boss, and if a guy has a reputation for not listening to the boss, it becomes harder to get hired.

That’s the challenge for DeFilippo, and that’s the advice that those in the media who were propping him up for head-coaching jobs should provide to him, solicited or otherwise. In your next job, do your job without thinking about that next job. And do what your current boss says, or you’ll soon be looking for a new one.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Zimmer privately told DeFilippo to run the ball more, repeatedly

  3. Wow, it seems like Zimmer has a storied history of coaches, coordinators and even his own players totally disregarding his directives.
    It’s sure becoming a definite and disturbing pattern.

  5. Minnesota Vikings Offense:

    23.1 points per game
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    Minnesota Vikings Defense:

    22.0 points against game

  6. The guy simply doesn’t understand basic football strategy. On multiple occasions on third and short he would have receivers running go routes. He needs to realize how important it is to keep the drive alive. You can’t just keep swinging for the fences. Just get the first down.

  9. They couldn’t run the ball with JDF. Looked like the formations changed a bit under Stefanski last week. But the dolphins also give up 140+ yards rushing a game. I’m not going to base an opinion on one game. The offensive line is still a huge question mark.

  10. “The guy simply doesn’t understand basic football strategy. On multiple occasions on third and short he would have receivers running go routes. He needs to realize how important it is to keep the drive alive. You can’t just keep swinging for the fences. Just get the first down.”

    This is an perfect description of Mike McCarthy too. Whoever hires McCarthy should be ready to have Flip as the O-coordinator. They think alike, and I’m sure MM thinks this would be a highly successful pairing.

  12. If you look at the job done by Pederson, Reich and DeFilippo this year it’s easy to figure out who the brains were in that SB run. And if anyone doubts who is in charge in Minnesota, there is no doubt left.

  13. When you have a sorry qb, the run game becomes worthless. Defenses stack the box and dare you to throw the ball. It’s pointless running the ball into a wall every time and cousins can’t throw the ball to save his life. Zimmer should fire himself for the worst off season moves and going from 13-3 and an nfc championship game to going 8-7-1 and missing the playoffs or one and done if they sneak in. From first to worst in under a year. Vikings fans don’t have the guts to call out Zimmer and his terrible decisions. I’d be angry if I was a vikings fan. Completely ruined a superbowl caliber team and made it into a mediocre team in less than one season. LoL

  14. dynastyfootballforme says:
    December 22, 2018 at 12:55 pm
    Zimmer already threw Flip under the bus, but why not shovel a bit more dirt on him. The pattern here? It’s always everybody’s fault but Zimmer’s.
    ____________

    Yes, scapegoating your coordinators gives off the appearance that you’re managing your team, but my question would be, what is the root cause of this?

    Why are his subordinates and players contradicting initiatives and gameplans he’s taken extensive time to design and install?

    And then I would ask why this team has only one lousy postseason win in 5 long seasons under Mike Zimmer?
    And even that one was due to a missed tackle miracle.

    With a final follow up question being, why these fans seem so satisfied and content with this team’s limited amount of success?
    Any answers?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!