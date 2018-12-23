5-7 more teams are considering coaching changes

Getty Images

With two coaching vacancies already in place, it’s unclear how many more there will be. For now, though, the belief is that five to seven other teams are at least considering moving on from their current head coaches.

Plenty of factors will influence the final decisions for each team, including most notably what happens over the next two Sundays. But the biggest factor will be whether owners considering a change are confident that they can secure an upgrade over the current coach. As Week 17 approaches, a distinct “devil we know” vibe is emerging, with teams considering keeping coaches who previously were believed to be in trouble.

With the Ravens adroitly putting everyone on notice that John Harbaugh won’t be available absent a de facto trade (as one high-level source put it regarding the Ravens, “They are a very smart group”), that could prompt multiple teams to stand pat for another year with their current options.

Potential hot spots continue to be Arizona, Tampa Bay, Carolina, the Jets, Miami, Cincinnati, Denver, Jacksonville, and maybe Washington. It would be unlikely for that many jobs to come open, and the precise number will be driven largely by the next two games.