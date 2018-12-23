Aaron Donald sets single-season sack record for defensive tackles

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is helping his case for a second straight defensive player of the year award against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Donald sacked Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen for the second time in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game to move himself to 18.5 sacks on the season. That’s a half-sack more than Keith Millard had for the Vikings in 1989 and a new record for defensive tackles in a single season.

Donald has three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits on the day.

The sack forced a Cardinals punt and the Rams followed with Robert Woods‘ second touchdown of the day. The NFC West champs lead 31-9 with just over nine minutes left to play.