Aaron Rodgers stars as Packers rally for 44-38 overtime win

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers said this week that he wanted to keep playing despite the end of Green Bay’s playoff chances because the games still meant something to him.

Rodgers put action to those words on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Packers trailed by 14 points in the first half and then fell behind by 15 points in the second half after cutting into the Jets’ lead before halftime, but neither Rodgers nor anyone else on the team packed it in at that point.

The Packers scored 18 straight points in the fourth quarter to take a 38-35 lead over the Jets with just over a minute left to play. Rodgers was responsible for 14 of those points as he ran for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion after the second one. Any hopes that would allow them to escape with a win in regulation evaporated when Andre Roberts returned the ensuing kickoff into Green Bay territory and Jason Myers‘ field goal sent the game to overtime.

The Packers got the ball first and it looked like the Jets would get off the field when Rodgers uncorked a deep incompletion on a third down, but cornerback Trumaine Johnson was penalized for pass interference. That gave the Packers 33 yards that moved them inside the Jets’ 30-yard-line and Rodgers found Davante Adams for a touchdown a few plays later.

The 44-38 win allows Green Bay to avoid its first winless season on the road since 1958 and bumps their record up to 6-8-1 on the year.

Rodgers wound up 37-of-55 for 442 yards and two touchdowns. It’s the third time he’s thrown for at least 400 yards this season.

Sam Darnold was game for a duel with the veteran quarterback. The rookie completed 24-of-35 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns to continue the strong play he’s provided the team since returning from a foot injury. Darnold’s development is a good note for the Jets, who fell to 4-11 with the loss and they’ll get to work on building a better team around him after facing the Patriots next week.

31 responses to “Aaron Rodgers stars as Packers rally for 44-38 overtime win

  5. What an impressive overtime win of the powerhouse Jets. I especially love that over time drive. Incomplete pass, Incomplete pass, Incomplete pass, flag, Incomplete pass, flag, flag. The stuff of legends.

    As a “purple” I am scared again because clearly the division will run through Green Bay again next year.

  13. Wow, that was almost a typical Aaron Rodgers comeback game. The big special teams flub that allowed the Jets the huge return after the go-ahead TD almost make it typical. But then the Packers defense, surprisingly only allowed the Jets to tie it. After all that, it still could have been a typical comeback attempt, except the Packers actually won the coin toss. For this to be typical, the Packers would have lost the coin toss and then Rodgers would have never had a chance to touch the ball.

    Oh well, despite the game really not meaning anything, it was good to see that they didn’t just phone it in. There’s definitely some talent on this team; it just needs to be utilized correctly.

  14. Fake vikings fans gonna toss and tirn all night now. Why don’t you clowns go outside and make snow angels like the children you are

  15. The issue with this game is that it was against the Jets everywhere.
    Especially in overtime, where pass interferences literally got Rodgers’ crew to the endzone, including a ridiculous final PI call, in which the refs clearly forgot the rule where the defense is allowed to have hands on the receiver within the 5.
    Not a good show for the NFLs referees.

  17. hello3987 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 4:58 pm
    Why do so many people o profootballtalk hate Aaron Rodgers?
    ///////////////////////////

    Because every time there’s a Packer story, jealous Packer-hating Viking trolls have to whine about Rodgers. They can’t stand the fact a one-legged Rodgers is still better than Kirk “Guaranteed” Cousins.

    Good game Pack! Vikings still haven’t clinched a spot!

  18. It only took 55 passes (and overtime) for Rodgers to defeat the vaunted NY Jets.

    55 passes, but only 2 TD passes. And the second one didn’t happen until overtime.

    How the mighty have fallen.

  19. Wasn’t this the first road game Rodgers won all season? And it took OT against the Jets to do it. Oh, but I’m sure we’ll see 5 more insurance commercials from him before halftime, he and Peyton should rent an apartment together.

  21. As a kid playing sports you quickly learned when you make a bad play in desperation, like throwing a floating pass off your back foot to avoid a sack, don’t expect to get bailed out by the refs.

  23. To stop a hot Rodgers, defensive backs have to try everything. They got caught today. It’s about time, too little, too late.

    At least the Vikings haven’t clinched anything yet.

  26. ANOTHER come from behind win for Rodgers!
    And sorry, but if you think a DB is allowed to shove a receiver while the ball is in the air or bearhug a receiver so he can’t move – well, you’re wrong.

  27. cheeseisfattening says:
    December 23, 2018 at 5:07 pm
    As a kid playing sports you quickly learned when you make a bad play in desperation, like throwing a floating pass off your back foot to avoid a sack, don’t expect to get bailed out by the refs.
    /////////////////

    Except the pass was dead-on, it was clearly interference, and the receiver would’ve easily caught it.

    Except for that.

  30. Great win by my Packers. I have so much enthusiasm now. I can barely keep it all in.

    But I thought we’d get a better draft position without this win today. So, yeah, really, I’m disappointed. Can’t hide that, either.

  31. Are there still any questions about why NFL players and coaches vote for Aaron Rodgers for the Pro Bowl? These guys don’t need to look at stats to judge who the best players are, especially when a guy’s been doing it for that long.

