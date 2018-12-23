Aaron Rodgers stars as Packers rally for 44-38 overtime win

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers said this week that he wanted to keep playing despite the end of Green Bay’s playoff chances because the games still meant something to him.

Rodgers put action to those words on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Packers trailed by 14 points in the first half and then fell behind by 15 points in the second half after cutting into the Jets’ lead before halftime, but neither Rodgers nor anyone else on the team packed it in at that point.

The Packers scored 18 straight points in the fourth quarter to take a 38-35 lead over the Jets with just over a minute left to play. Rodgers was responsible for 14 of those points as he ran for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion after the second one. Any hopes that would allow them to escape with a win in regulation evaporated when Andre Roberts returned the ensuing kickoff into Green Bay territory and Jason Myers‘ field goal sent the game to overtime.

The Packers got the ball first and it looked like the Jets would get off the field when Rodgers uncorked a deep incompletion on a third down, but cornerback Trumaine Johnson was penalized for pass interference. That gave the Packers 33 yards that moved them inside the Jets’ 30-yard-line and Rodgers found Davante Adams for a touchdown a few plays later.

The 44-38 win allows Green Bay to avoid its first winless season on the road since 1958 and bumps their record up to 6-8-1 on the year.

Rodgers wound up 37-of-55 for 442 yards and two touchdowns. It’s the third time he’s thrown for at least 400 yards this season.

Sam Darnold was game for a duel with the veteran quarterback. The rookie completed 24-of-35 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns to continue the strong play he’s provided the team since returning from a foot injury. Darnold’s development is a good note for the Jets, who fell to 4-11 with the loss and they’ll get to work on building a better team around him after facing the Patriots next week.