Adam Gase on Ryan Tannehill: I wish he would have played a little better

Getty Images

The Dolphins opened Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with an eight-play, 78-yard touchdown drive that seemed to put them on track for a good day in their final home game of the year.

As it turned out, that was the end of the positives for the offense. They’d gain 105 yards while getting shut over over the final 54 minutes of a 17-7 loss that extinguished their playoff chances.

The game remained in doubt until Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith returned a Ryan Tannehill interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and head coach Adam Gase said after the game that Tannehill “was late and probably should have just ate” the ball. It wasn’t the only thing that went wrong for Tannehill on Sunday.

“I think today was a rough day for him,” Gase said, via the Palm Beach Post. “I wish he would have played a little better. I wish he would have made a few more decisions that were different. I think there’s been games that he has — that he’s played really well — and there’s been some games where we haven’t played well. And it’s as much on me as it is on him. I have to do a better job of making sure that he’s doing the right things at the right time.”

Tannehill’s future with the Dolphins will be a big topic over the next week and into the offseason in Miami. Given the way this season played out, the future of the football decision makers may also be a big topic and will need to be settled before any decisions can be made about the quarterback.