Alvin Kamara’s touchdown run gives Saints 24-14 lead

Th Steelers tied the Saints with 40 seconds left in the first half. The Saints have scored 10 points since.

Wil Lutz kicked a 43-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half, and the Saints opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. They now lead 24-14.

Drew Bress completed 4 of 5 passes for 60 yards on the drive that ended with Alvin Kamara‘s 1-yard run on third down. Kamara has four carries for 19 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 82 yards.

Pittsburgh has work to do if it is going to remain in control of the division after today. The Ravens’ victory Saturday gave them a 9-6 record, with the Steelers entering today at 8-5-1.