Antonio Brown gives Steelers 28-24 lead

Getty Images

The Steelers lead for the first time since 5:32 remained in the first quarter on a 20-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown with 1:02 left in the third quarter. Pittsburgh has rallied for a 28-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter after trailing 24-14 early in the third quarter.

The Steelers put together back-to-back drives of 75 yards and 66 yards, with Brown ending both in the end zone.

Brown’s first touchdown was a 4-yarder.

His best catch, though, came the play before his 20-yard touchdown catch. He made a one-handed grab from Roethlisberger for what would have been a 20-yard score but managed to get only one foot down before going out of bounds.

Brown has 10 catches for 141 yards and the two scores.

Roethlisberger has completed 25 of 28 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns.