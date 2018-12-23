Arizona’s final 2018 home game felt like Larry Fitzgerald’s final home game

Getty Images

Cardinals fans will cheer again — even louder — if Larry Fitzgerald decides to return for a 16th season. But Sunday seemed like a retirement party in the Cardinals’ final home game of 2018.

From start to finish, they honored one of the franchise’s most revered players. Fans chanted “Lar-ry!” and video boards played highlights from Fitzgerald’s career in the “Twelve Days of Fitzmas.”

“I play a team sport,” Fitzgerald said, via John Marshall of the Associated Press. “I’m not Michael Phelps or Tiger Woods. Those guys do individual things. Everything I’ve done has been in the context of a team setting. It’s a little uncomfortable to be singled out. There’s 11 guys with me and I wouldn’t be able to do my job without every single guy doing it. It’s cool, but still, you never get used to that.”

Fitzgerald, 35, entered the game with 59 catches for 645 yards and five touchdowns this season. He made six receptions for 62 yards in the loss to the Rams, extending his streak of games with a catch to 226 in a row.

He also threw his first career touchdown pass.

“I can’t really speak enough about Larry,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said. “Not only what he brings to this organization but to the Shield itself, the National Football League. Just a true pillar of this league.”