Baker Mayfield on staring down Hue Jackson: No idea what you’re talking about

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2018, 6:04 PM EST
After Browns tight end David Njoku turned a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield into a 66-yard gain against the Bengals in Sunday’s win, CBS cameras showed Mayfield staring at the Bengals sideline for a long time as he made his way down the field.

The announcers noted that former Browns head coach and current Bengals assistant Hue Jackson was in Mayfield’s sightline “for what felt like an eternity.” Given the quarterback’s past statements about and interactions with Jackson, it wasn’t hard to imagine Mayfield staring his former coach down but he denied that was his intent when asked about the moment after the game.

“No idea what you’re talking about,” Mayfield said, via ESPN.com.

Mayfield was grinning while looking at the Cincinnati sideline and has good reason to feel good about things right now. The Browns are 5-2 since Jackson was fired and the rookie continued to shine by going 27-of-37 for 284 yards and three touchdowns to complete the sweep of the Bengals.

A win next week would give the Browns their first winning season since 2007 and send the team into the offseason with a lot more optimism about the future than there was during the Jackson era.

  2. Awesome !! If the Browns booted this stooge earlier they might be staring at home field in first round of playoffs

  3. Jackson did everything he could to break this young guy but somehow he ends up employed again.

    Can’t blame Mayfield at all.

    Go Brownies.

  4. I wouldn’t blame baker one bit. The guy tried to destroy him and the browns and nearly succeeded. Hue is an egomaniac, everything I’ve seen from him shows that. The only reason he lasted as long as he did is because he was friends with haslem.

  5. “A win next week would … send the team into the offseason with a lot more optimism about the future than there was during the Jackson era.”

    You mean they don’t have that now?

  8. This team is 13-2 if Baker Starts the season, and Hue Jackson was relieved of his duty in the spring of 2018. Definitely ROY, hands down. From everything from no camp reps with the first team, to coach change, to Rookie WR, Rookie RB, Rookie OC, and got his team above .500 since 2007, AS A ROOKIE, 3 TDs from Rookie TD record,

    HandsDown ROY, especially if he wins next week, and Ruining the Old Browns playoff hopes.

    WOOF

  9. Good answer. Unless you’re trying to stir up a hornet’s nest again, there’s no reason to even acknowledge that it happened. Probably what he should said about refusing to give Jackson a hug too. “Hug? What hug? No idea what you’re talking about.”

  11. So Hugh leaves a team that suddenly begins to win and then joins a team that completely implodes. I’ve heard that Hugh might end up doing TV to which I say who the hell wants to hear his “expert” opinion?

  13. At some point he needs to get over it. He’s not the coach anymore and you’re doing well right now. You’re in the NFL now, time to put the childish behavior in the past.

  15. Michael Jordan is the pettiest professional athelete of all time and probably the best. Cam Newton is petty too and the best physical specimine to enter the lease at QB ever. The difference is that Michael won championships and Cam hasn’t.

    If Baker keeps winning, nobody will care. But if he loses the hate will arrive in an avalanche.

    Right now, he has done more than a Browns QB has done in my lifetime. Get it brother, and rub it in and enjoy it. You never got a taste for humble pie don’t start eating now.

  17. I can’t help but think that if they had kept Haley that this team would have continued to implode. That hasn’t gotten nearly as much press, but I think it was almost as important as firing Hue. Great job by Dorsey.

