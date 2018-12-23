Blake Bortles makes a return appearance with Cody Kessler injured

Getty Images

Blake Bortles is back. Sort of.

Bortles, the Jaguars quarterback who was benched for Cody Kessler after a miserable start to this season, has been brought back today against the Dolphins.

Kessler led the Jaguars on an early touchdown drive, but he was later sacked and lost a fumble. He suffered a contusion to his throwing shoulder, apparently on that play, and Bortles came in. But the Jaguars later announced that Kessler had been cleared to return.

The Dolphins and Jaguars are tied 7-7 in a game that means nothing to the Jaguars and will likely mean nothing to the Dolphins, either, barring a Festivus miracle that sees all the other AFC contenders losing.