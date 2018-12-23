Browns stick it to the Bengals again

Getty Images

Sometimes it seems unfair to keep picking on poor Hue Jackson.

Then again, the difference in the Browns team he left and the one that’s been playing since then makes it easy to connect those two particular dots.

The Browns hammered his current employer, the Bengals 26-18 Sunday, with a pair of players Jackson didn’t seem to want to play doing most of the damage.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who only got on the field because of a Tyrod Taylor concussion, turned in another strong game against his short-time boss. He finished the game with 284 yards and three touchdowns, after throwing four touchdowns in the first meeting between the teams in November.

Also, running back Nick Chubb had 19 carries for 112 yards. He was getting three carries a game early in the season, before the Browns traded Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville (to never be heard from again), so Jackson couldn’t keep burying the second-round pick

Along the way, he set the Browns rookie rushing record, passing Trent Richardson for that one (it would have been cooler if it was Jim Brown, but Richardson actually had 950 yards in 2012 after Brown had 942 in 1957.

The Browns (7-7-1) have won five of their last six games, and have a chance to post their first winning season since 2007 when they close the season at Baltimore next week.