Browns take lead on Bengals in second quarter

Getty Images

The Browns have a decided advantage today over the Bengals — Hue Jackson doesn’t work for them anymore.

They also have an early lead, as they went up 13-0 on Baker Mayfield‘s 22nd and 23rd touchdown pass of the season, a nice touch to tight end David Njoku and then one to Darren Fells.

Mayfield getting on the field was something Jackson didn’t think much of when he was the head coach there, which is part of the reason he was fired after a 2-5-1 start. But the Bengals are now 1-4 since adding him to the staff, so maybe it’s just him.

The Browns are playing like a team with something to play for, and what’s left of the Bengals are not.