Chiefs eventually strike quickly, tie game

The Seahawks have defended the Chiefs about as well as they can be defended.

And it all went away in a blink.

The Chiefs tied the game 17-17 late in the third quarter, erasing the narrow margin with an efficient seven-play, 83-yard touchdown drive.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached into his bag of tricks for another sidearm pass, to Charcandrick West for the score, as they appear to be hitting some kind of rhythm. He was staring at his arm as he walked off the field as if he couldn’t understand how it did that.

The Seahawks have done a good job regardless (the Chiefs average 35.6 points per game), but Mahomes is making incredible plays almost routine.