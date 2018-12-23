Christian McCaffrey sets single-season reception record for running backs

Getty Images

The Panthers drafted Christian McCaffrey in the first round of the 2017 draft because he can help an offense in a lot of ways and he’s spent this season showing off that versatility.

McCaffrey ran for 101 yards on Sunday to reach 1,080 rushing yards for the season and he also caught 12 passes. That leaves McCaffrey with 106 catches on the year and that breaks Matt Forte’s record for the most receptions by a running back in a single season.

McCaffrey also broke Steve Smith’s franchise record for catches by any player and got some family bragging rights. His father Ed once had 101 catches in a season, but, as McCaffrey pointed out after the game, the old man still has his son beat when it comes to winning Super Bowl rings.

Head coach Ron Rivera suggested the team wouldn’t push for McCaffrey to break any of those records next year as he said they’d look for ways to lighten the load of a player who has rarely come off the field in 2018.