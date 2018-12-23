Colts cut Giants lead to 24-21 at end of third quarter

Getty Images

The Colts have trailed by as many as 14 points on Sunday, but they will head into the fourth quarter with a chance to pull off a comeback win.

Running back Marlon Mack scored from three yards out with 32 seconds left in the third quarter and the extra point cut the Giants’ lead down to 24-21. It was the second touchdown of the quarter for the Colts, who also got a score on a throw by Andrew Luck to wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.

Luck appeared to turn the ball over a couple of plays before the touchdown when Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon stripped him of the ball and defensive tackle B.J. Hill recovered. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins was flagged for holding, however, and the Colts were able to get into the end zone.

The Colts have had plenty of miscues that did remain on the board, but they’ll be a lot easier to swallow if they can pull off the comeback.