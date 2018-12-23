Colts keep playoff hopes alive with comeback win

Getty Images

The Colts’ playoff hopes looked like they would go up in smoke when they fell behind the Giants 14-0 in the first half and they trailed by 10 points with less than a minute to go in the third quarter, but they pulled off a comeback win.

Andrew Luck found Chester Rogers for a one-yard touchdown with 55 seconds left to play in the game to put Indianapolis up 28-27 and Malik Hooker intercepted Eli Manning on the ensuing possession to seal the deal. Should the Steelers lose to the Saints later on Sunday, the win means that the Colts and Titans will be playing for a Wild Card berth in Week 17.

Luck didn’t have his cleanest game, but came up with several big plays in the second half to help his team off the mat. Most of those came with his arm, but he also came up with a key 14-yard run on the game-winning drive. He ended the day 31-of-47 for 357 yards and two touchdowns.

Manning’s pick came on a desperate heave down the field and ended an otherwise effective day on a bad note. The Colts remain one of two teams — the Chargers are the other — that Manning has not beaten over the course of his career and the league’s scheduling policy means the chances of him getting another crack at them aren’t great unless he heads to another team.

Whether that happens is one of the big questions of a Giants offseason that will start a week from now. The Colts’ offseason may start at that point as well, but Sunday’s rally means that they can still dream about a playoff run.