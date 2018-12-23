Colts not helping their playoff chances in first half

Getty Images

The Colts have playoff aspirations, but they are playing like they’ve already packed their bags for the offseason.

After giving up a 75-yard drive for a touchdown on the first Giants possession of the game, the Colts went three and out for a second time and then saw their defense give up an 87-yard drive for another score. The big play came when Eli Manning hit a wide-open Sterling Shepard for a 56-yard pass down the middle of the field.

Andrew Luck responded by hitting a wide open player in the Giants’ end zone with a pass of his own. Unfortunately for the Colts, the player was Giants safety Curtis Riley and it’s not clear which Colts player Luck might have intended to be on the receiving end of the toss.

The pick is the latest bit of sloppiness for the Colts. They’ve had pre-snap penalties on offense and were flagged for 12 men on defense as well, so everyone needs to wake up if the season isn’t going to end on a low note.