Cowboys lead Bucs 17-13 at intermission

The Cowboys have more points than they did last week. They also have the lead.

Dallas, which was shutout 23-0 by the Colts in Week 15, leads the Buccaneers 17-13 at halftime.

Dak Prescott scored on a 7-yard touchdown run; Jaylon Smith returned a Jameis Winston fumble 69 yards for a touchdown; and Brett Maher kicked a 59-yard field goal.

Prescott has completed 9 of 12 passes for 75 yards, and Ezekiel Elliott has seven carries for 46 yards.

The Cowboys gained only 116 yards in the first half.

Jacquizz Rodgers scored the Bucs’ touchdown on a 2-yard run with 20 seconds left in the half.

The Bucs would have the halftime lead if not for Randy Gregory‘s sack and forced fumble of Winston, which Smith picked up and returned for his first career touchdown.