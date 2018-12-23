Cowboys win NFC East with 27-20 win over Bucs

Posted by Charean Williams on December 23, 2018, 4:04 PM EST
It wasn’t always pretty, but the end result is for the Cowboys.

Dallas cliched the NFC East with a 27-20 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Cowboys gained only 232 yards, struggling for the second consecutive week. They gained only 292 yards in a 23-0 shutout at Indianapolis in Week 15.

But the Cowboys offense got a big assist from its defense Sunday, with a Jameis Winston fumble returned for a 69-yard touchdown by Jaylon Smith and a fumble return by Randy Gregory to the Tampa Bay 4. Dallas scored two plays after Gregory’s recovery of a fumbled snap by Winston, with Michael Gallup catching a 4-yard pass from Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys also had a 5-yard field-goal drive with Brett Maher‘s 59-yard field goal set up by a 13-yard Cole Beasley punt return.

Gregory had the best game of his career with two tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Cowboys also had a fourth-quarter goal-line stand, stopping Winston on a fourth-and-goal scramble from the Dallas 7.

Prescott completed 20 of 25 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Michael Gallup caught three passes for 53 yards and at touchdown, while Amari Cooper had only four catches for 20 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 85 yards on 18 carries.

Winston, who had the two lost fumbles, completed 34 of 48 passes for 336 yards and a touchdown to Mike Evans.

  2. Dallas fans have to be proud knowing the referees had to help them win three of their games.
    This kind of refereeing needs to be outlawed in any game.

  4. jam11163 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 4:31 pm
    And there playoff game will be on the road. The running back with that giant head, and qb with no arm will be 1 and done.

    ———–

    Are you mental? Winning the division means they host their playoff game. Not saying they won’t be 1 and done, but at least get your facts straight before posting.

  5. Refs did everything in their power to stop Dallas from winning. That roughing the passer along with the clean hit enabled the Bucs to score.

  9. You haters keep squawking. You’re not funny, and you’re not cute with your comments. Haters know nothing but hate. Obviously you have nothing better to do in your life but hate most everybody and everything. Life is short, too bad you’re wasting your life!

  10. Remember cowboy band wagoners…your pathetic team will be one and done. You better pray eagles don’t make the playoffs. Nobody wants to play philly right now. Especially the cowgirls.

  12. eaglesofsatan says:
    December 23, 2018 at 5:27 pm
    Remember cowboy band wagoners…your pathetic team will be one and done. You better pray eagles don’t make the playoffs. Nobody wants to play philly right now. Especially the cowgirls.
    ————————————-

    Yeah, they’re really scared since they’ve already beaten them twice this year. Bye bye, troll!

  13. Cowboys got lucky and played Philly when they were playing lousy football. And even then they BARELY beat them. Eagles are the much better team now and everyone, even you, knows it.

  15. I don’t agree Wentz is a bust. But I believe Foles is a better fit for this offense. I wish they would keep him.

  16. Eaglesofsatan I like most Cowboys fans actually hope they do get in the playoffs and we play them . Because you can’t beat us. We own you and always have . Please get in so we can play you. You win one time in the history of the NFL and now you suck. I hope the Cowboys play you. Please get in the playoffs

