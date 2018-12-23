D.J. Swearinger thinks Greg Manusky made it too easy for Blaine Gabbert

Getty Images

Washington safety D.J. Swearinger hasn’t been shy about airing his grievances with his team this season and he was in the Festivus spirit after Saturday’s loss to Tennessee.

Swearinger was critical of defensive coordinator Greg Manusky’s calls on the drive that ended with Tennessee’s go-ahead score. He had particular scorn for the decision to have the team playing man-to-man on a third down play that resulted in a holding penalty on cornerback Fabian Moreau.

Swearinger thought the call was “horrible” and wasn’t much kinder about the coordinator’s decision to put Moreau in that position against Titans backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

“In that type of situation, you got a backup quarterback, I wouldn’t call man-to-man to make it easy for him,” Swearinger said, via NBC Sports Washington. “He hadn’t practiced all week. So, disguise a zone and let him throw the ball right to us. We didn’t make the plays we needed to, but when it’s crunch time, put us somewhere where we can make a play. Don’t put us in man-to-man where it’s easy for the quarterback. It’s too easy for the quarterback.”

After one of Swearinger’s previous blasts, head coach Jay Gruden said he spoke to the safety about keeping his thoughts inside the team rather than sharing them with the outside world. Swearinger chose to go a different way on Saturday.