Dak Prescott runs for TD, giving Dallas 7-3 lead

AP

Dak Prescott had no rushing attempts in the Cowboys’ 23-0 loss to the Cowboys last week.

He has one already today, scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run. It has given the Cowboys a 7-3 lead with 7:07 remaining in the first quarter.

It was only the third red zone touchdown for the Cowboys in their past 12 trips inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

The Buccaneers got on the board first with a 37-yard field goal by Cairo Santos with 12:08 remaining in the first quarter.

Prescott completed 4 of 5 passes for 50 yards, including a 31-yarder to Michael Gallup. The Cowboys needed eight plays to go 75 yards to take their first lead.