AP

The Eagles are trying to stay alive in the NFC playoff chase. The Texans are trying to clinch the AFC South title.

Philadelphia has taken the first step toward fulfilling its goal today.

Darren Sproles scored on a 37-yard catch-and-run, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 6:32 remaining in the first quarter.

It completed a methodical 13-play, 77-yard drive that ate 7:04 off the clock.

Nick Foles completed 7-of-9 passes for 68 yards and the touchdown.