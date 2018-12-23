DeAndre Hopkins says he’s good to go against Eagles

Getty Images

The Texans can wrap up the AFC South title with a win over the Eagles on Sunday and it looks like they’ll have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to help them try for that victory.

Hopkins was listed as questionable on Friday due to an ankle issue that left him as a limited participant in practice all week. Hopkins made the trip to Philadelphia, though, and his pregame workout went well.

James Palmer of NFL Media shared some video of that workout and Hopkins told him that he’s good to go on Sunday afternoon.

The inactive list won’t be official until 11:30 a.m. ET, but we do know that running back Lamar Miller, defensive tackle Brandon Dunn and wide receiver Keke Coutee will be on it. All three players were downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday.