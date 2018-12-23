Demaryius Thomas carted off with leg injury

Getty Images

The Texans offense took a hit Sunday when receiver Demaryius Thomas was carted off with what appears a serious injury.

The non-contact injury occurred on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Thomas turned after Deshaun Watson threw the pass to DeAndre Hopkins and immediately went to the ground in immense pain. He tried to walk off but stopped and went to the ground, pounding the grass in frustration and/or agony.

Thomas a mid-season acquisition from the Broncos, caught three passes for 37 yards Sunday.

The Texans trail 23-16 as they try to clinch the AFC South.