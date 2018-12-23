DeSean Jackson injures foot

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson was questionable to play Sunday with a left thumb injury that kept him out for three games. He played but didn’t make it to the second half.

The Bucs list the receiver as questionable to return with a foot injury.

He lost his shoe on his only catch, a 24-yarder, and limped off the field before collapsing in pain on the sideline.

Jackson has made 41 catches for 774 yards and four touchdowns this season, including Sunday.

The Cowboys lead 17-13 in the third quarter after Cairo Santos missed a 52-yard field goal wide right that would have drawn the Bucs to within a point.