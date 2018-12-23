Deshaun Watson runs for two TDs to give Texans 16-13 halftime lead

AP

Deshaun Watson ran for two touchdowns in the first half, giving Houston a 16-13 halftime lead over the Eagles.

Watson has 25 yards on four carries. He also has completed 10 of 14 passes for 105 yards.

The lead has changed hands three times, with Watson providing the final one of the first half on a 6-yard touchdown run. The Texans benefited from two 15-yard defensive penalties on the Eagles on the drive, with safety Tre Sullivan penalized for illegal use his helmet on a tackle on Alfred Blue and Brandon Graham penalized for roughing Watson.

Both of the Eagles touchdowns came on fourth-down plays, with Philadelphia going 3-for-3 on fourth down in the first half. Nick Foles hit Darren Sproles for a 37-yard score with 6:32 remaining in the first quarter and found Zack Ertz for a 1-yard score with 3:08 left in the second.

Foles was sacked by Jadeveon Clowney on the two-point try following the second touchdown, although it appeared officials missed Clowney grabbing Foles’ facemask.

Clowney had a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery of Foles at the Philadelphia 5-yard line to set up Watson’s first touchdown run.

The Texans missed an extra point, but Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 30-yard field goal.

Foles is 21-of-28 for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Sproles has three catches for 78 yards and a touchdown and has three carries for 10 yards.